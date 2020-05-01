Patricia C. Larson, 2020

CHESTER, Vt. – Patricia C. (Carlson) Larson, 89, passed away peacefully with her family by her side April 25, 2020 at her daughter’s home in Bradford, Vt.

Patricia enjoyed reading, knitting, and traveling. She drove a school bus for the Chester public schools. She was a superb waitress working for many years at the Country Girl Diner, Howard Johnson’s, and many other local restaurants. She enjoyed playing shuffleboard in her retirement in Bushnell, Fla.

She was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., daughter of Carl and Gladys (Smith) Carlson. She was a graduate of Keyport, N.J. High School. She married Robert “Bob” H. Larson and lived for many years in Holmdel, N.J. In 1969, Pat and Bob with their four children moved to Chester, Vt. Patricia later married Wendell Burton.

Patricia is survived by her four children Linda Wilson (Gary), Robert Jr. Larson, Lori Moore (Ronald), Keith Larson (Barbara), 11 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, two sisters, husbands, and grandson.

A memorial service will be held at the Pleasant View Cemetery in Chester at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by Hale Funeral Home in Bradford, Vt.