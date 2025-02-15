Patricia C. Burnham, 1932-2024

WESTMORELAND, N.H. – Patricia C. Burnham, 92, died on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, at Maplewood Nursing Home in Westmoreland, N.H. She was born in Mars Hill, Maine, on Dec. 21, 1932, to Carlton H. Clark and Evelyn (Hanksley) Clark.

Patricia graduated from Vilas High School in 1950. She worked at the Vilas School, and was a secretary at the Fall Mountain Regional High School.

She was involved in the Charlestown and Vilas libraries. Patricia was a member of the Congregational Church in Alstead where she sang in the choir. She loved listening to classical music, reading, working on word puzzles, going to her children’s sporting events, spending time with family, especially her grandchildren, at the Vilas pool, and going to York Beach and the lighthouse. Patricia also loved being with her sisters and their families for many adventures. She also cherished time with her nieces and nephews.

She is survived by her daughter Sherri Wade (Allen), of Walpole, N.H.; her son Lincoln Burnham, of Drewsville, N.H.; her sister Carlene Frazier, of Gilsum, N.H.; grandsons Jason McGuirk and Colby McGuirk; and granddaughter Brianna Ioannou. She is also survived by her five great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, and sister Susan Osbourne.

There will be a graveside service and Celebration of Life in May that will be announced.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street in Bellows Falls, Vt.