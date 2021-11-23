Patricia A. LaFayette, 2021 🇺🇸

N. SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Patricia Anne LaFayette, 82, of North Springfield, died peacefully, Nov. 12, 2021, surrounded by her devoted family. She graduated from Chester High School and enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Besides keeping a warm household, she was a 5C Headstart teacher, bank teller, managed offices, and helped run her husband’s business. She also volunteered at numerous organizations and events. Pat will be remembered for her quick laugh, family tales, a feisty, no-nonsense personality, and concern for others. She so enjoyed her time with her family especially camping.

She is survived by her husband Rick LaFayette, sons Stephen Denofrio, Scott Denofrio, and Troy Densmore, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. There will be no calling hours. A private gathering of close family will happen in the spring of 2022. Contributions may be made to the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt., is assisting with arrangements.