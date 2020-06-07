Norman E. Rolfe, 1937-2020

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Norman E. Rolfe, 83, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the Springfield Health and Rehab Center in Springfield, Vt. He was born May 29, 1937 in Charlestown, N.H., the son of Everett and Mabel (Gragen) Rolfe. He attended Springfield schools and graduated from Springfield High School Class of 1955.

He served in the United States Navy for four years, and continued to serve in the National Guard for many years. On Aug. 9, 1958, he married Marlene Hildreth at the Calvary Baptist Church in Springfield, Vt.

Norman was employed as an inspector and service manager with the Fellows Gear Shaper in Springfield for 28 years. He later worked with Central Vermont Public Service for 10 years and IVEK in North Springfield for five years. He also worked at Idlenot, Ames Department Store, and Bibens Home Center all in Springfield.

He enjoyed camping, logging, working in the woods, woodworking, and making clocks. He enjoyed model trains and model airplanes. He was a member and past president of the Pecan Model Airplane Club and a member of the Rolling Wheels Camping Club. Norm enjoyed working and keeping busy. He did odd jobs and helped his family with many projects over the years.

He is survived by his wife Marlene of Springfield; daughters Cheryl Rolfe of Springfield and Kelly Dexter of Weathersfield; son Timothy Rolfe of Springfield; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; three sisters Janet Fiske, Sandy George, and Marlene Millay; two brothers Butch Perry and Andy Blais; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by one son Randy Rolfe; granddaughter Ashley Ingalls; four brothers Richard Rolfe, John Blais, Raymond Blais, and Paul Blais; and three sisters Theresa Fagans, Angel Jefts, and Shirley Rolfe.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will hold a private service and burial at the Oakland Cemetery in Springfield, Vt. Reverend Gerry Piper will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of the Davis Memorial Chapel.