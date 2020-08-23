Norman B. Spaulding Jr., 1938-2020

PROCTORSVILLE, Vt. – Norman B. Spaulding Jr., 82, completed his journey here on Earth and passed away at his home Aug. 16, 2020 after a battle with Lewy body dementia. He was born Feb. 23, 1938 in Proctorsville, Vt., the son of Norman B. and Vivian I. (Murray) Spaulding. He graduated from Black River High School in 1956.

He married Julia Bresett Aug. 20, 1960; they enjoyed 60 years of marriage.

Norm was employed as an inspector with General Electric in Ludlow, Vt. and later in Rutland, Vt. for 28 years. He served in the Vermont Army National Guard Company B 2nd Battalion for eight years and was a member of American Legion Post 67 in Chester and the Independent Order of Odd Fellows Lodge 6. He was a former member of the Proctorsville Volunteer Fire Department Prudential Committee, served as a Proctorsville Village Trustee, and was a lifelong member of St. James United Methodist Church.

He loved flowers and spent hours caring for his gardens and keeping his birds well fed. He enjoyed reading and country music and was delighted, as a fan of the Montreal Expos since the 1970s, when the Washington Nationals won the World Series in 2019. Norm had a wonderful sense of humor and was a kind and caring person who was always willing to lend a helping hand. For these reasons, among others, he was honored with a town of Cavendish Distinguished Citizen Award in 2008.

He is survived by his wife Julia; daughters Dr. Stacia Spaulding and her husband Dr. Jonathan Rice and Kim Henry and her husband Don, all of Proctorsville; granddaughter Nicole Hansel, her husband Kenny, and great-grandson Kenny Jr. of Claremont, N.H.; sister Belle McKnight and niece Christine Parker, both of Proctorsville; and his adored cat “Buster.” He leaves behind friends Nonie and Ted Spaulding and special friend and caregiver Abi Karner.

The family wishes to thank Darcy, Carole, Casey, and Judi of the Visiting Nurse and Hospice of Vermont and New Hampshire for their wonderful care, love, and support.

A graveside service will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery in Proctorsville at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Springfield Humane Society, 401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, VT 05156.