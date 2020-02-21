Norma P. Hudson, 1931-2020

WESTMORELAND, N.H. – Norma P. Hudson, 89, of Westmoreland, passed away Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 at Cheshire Medical Center. Norma was born in Westmoreland Feb. 3, 1931, the daughter of Earnest D. and Ethel Perham and was a graduate of Keene High School. She worked for Bailey Ford in Keene, area banks, and Bomar in Charlestown. She was a member of the Emblem Club in Bellows Falls, Ladies Aid of Westmoreland, and the New Hampshire Farm Bureau Federation.

On Oct. 13, 1950, she married Norbert Hudson in Keene, who predeceased her. Surviving is her son Gary Hudson and wife Kerry of Westmoreland; daughters Gail Ainsworth and husband Tom of Westmoreland, and Jean Hudson of Canaan, N.H.; and five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Besides her husband, Norma is predeceased by her parents and two sisters Marcia Starkey Shelley of Westmoreland and Marilyn Arnold of Morgantown, Pa.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in the care of Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Union Church Renovation Fund, 998 Route 12, Westmoreland, NH 03467.