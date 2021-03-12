Norma J. Lasonde, 1938-2021

N. SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Norma Jean (Patch) Lasonde, 82, of North Springfield, Vt., passed away peacefully Feb. 26, 2021 after a battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Norma was born Aug. 11, 1938, to Arnold and June (Emery) Patch of Springfield, Vt. In high school, she had a horse she loved to ride and worked summers at a farm. After graduating from Chester High School in 1956, she attended Mount Ida College where she studied journalism.

Norma worked at the Vermont National Bank in Bellows Falls, Vt., where she had a long career in banking. She began as a bank teller and rose to branch manager during her many years at the Vermont National Bank.

Norma married Louis Lasonde in 1959 and had a daughter, Luann. Norma and Louis called Bellows Falls home until they retired and moved to Saxtons River, Vt., to enjoy their golden years together.

Norma had many interests. She loved animals, gardening, local history, reading, music, braiding rugs, cross stitch, collecting Bellows Falls memorabilia, and bird watching. She was a longtime member of the Friends of the Rockingham Free Public Library and a supporter of the SPCA and Humane Society. She enjoyed visiting the Jenne Farm in Reading, Vt., and trips to Newport, R.I., with friends and family.

Norma was predeceased by her parents, her husband, and her nephew Kevin Patch. She is survived by her sisters Cheryl Patch and Amber Patch-Drotar; Amber’s sons Sean, Paul, and Evan Vidulich; her brother Brian Patch and his son Jeffrey Patch; her brother Ronald Patch and his son Sean Patch and daughter Carrie Patch Jewell; her daughter Luann Preddy, son-in-law Joe Preddy; and grandchildren Jake Preddy and Lauren Preddy.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Humane Society in memory of Norma.