Norma C. Nemkovich, 1921-2020

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Norma C. Nemkovich, 98, passed away Saturday afternoon, April 25, 2020 at Genesis in Springfield, Vt. She was born Nov. 18, 1921, the daughter of Ralph and Stella (Peck) Currier. She graduated with honors from Stevens High School in 1940.

On Aug. 28, 1943, she married Michael Nemkovich in Claremont, N.H. He predeceased her May 29, 2001.

Norma moved to Springfield in 1943 and lived in their home, “Viking Lodge,” on Eureka Road from 1945 to 2001. She owned and operated Viking Lodge Realty and was a Springfield realtor for many years. She sold the property with the help of her niece, Terry Owen Hirchak, and sold the land for and helped design the 80 Main Street high rise and the 1 Mineral St. Whitcomb building. She was one of the first volunteers for Adult Day. She was also a 4-H leader, a member of the Quota Club, the VFW Auxiliary, and the First Congregational Church.

Norma will be remembered as the “Strawberry Lady.” She had a fantastic sense of humor. She was kind, generous, and beautiful inside and out.

She is survived by two sons Dale Nemkovich and Marie and Daryl Nemkovich; one daughter Darlyn Walker all of Springfield, Vt.; one brother Larry Currier and his wife Pat of Williston; two grandchildren Ethan Nemkovich and Elissa Stuhlinger; three great-granddaughters Dominique Walker, Minka Stuhlinger, and Taber Stuhlinger; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by three brothers Alton, Emery, and Roger Currier and a grandson Tarek Walker.

A graveside service will be held in the Oakland Cemetery at a later date with a celebration of life to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Springfield Adult Day Care. Arrangements are under the direction of the Davis Memorial Chapel.