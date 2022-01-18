Nellie K. Millay, 1924-2022

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Nellie Kazak Millay, 97, passed away at her home in Springfield on Jan. 14, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 21, 1924 in Springfield, Vt., the daughter of Joseph and Antonina (Rudkowski) Kazak. She attended Springfield schools and graduated from Springfield High School Class of 1942.

On Dec. 7, 1944, she married Harold S. Millay, the love of her life, in Springfield, Vt. He predeceased her in 2012.

Nellie dedicated her life to her family, living in the home which she and Harold built in their childhood neighborhood. She cherished her family and loved spending time with all of them.

Nellie found fulfillment in her handcrafts, singing and playing music, and sharing auctions and flea markets with Harold. She spent time outdoors gardening and mowing her acreage.

In later years, Nellie cherished her independence. With wit and humor, she filled her time regaling family and friends with stories about her life and community.

Her commanding spirit and loving core will be forever missed.

Nellie is survived by her son Bryan (Mary) Millay, Southampton, Mass.; and daughters Diann Casey, Venice, Fla.; Karen (Rich) Stover, Venice, Fla.; and Marleen (Michael) Jenkins, Poultney, Vt. She is also survived by ten grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

In addition to her husband, Harold, she was predeceased by her siblings; Anany, Joseph, Mitrofan, Mike and Lena.

A graveside service will be held at the Oakland Cemetery, Springfield, Vt. on a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Nellie’s memory to a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Davis Memorial Chapel, Springfield, Vt.