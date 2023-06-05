Neil M. Munroe, 1962-2023

CHESTER, Vt. – Neil M. Munroe, 61, passed away on Friday morning, June 2, 2023, at his home in Chester, Vt. He was born on March 6, 1962, in Haywards Heath, England, the son of Donald and Katherine (Leggett) Munroe.

He became a U.S. citizen at age 10, graduated from Princeton Day School, and attended Paul Smith College.

On Feb. 10, 1990, he married Melinda Blair.

Neil was an avid golfer and skier, and he enjoyed the bagpipes and Celtic music. He coached little league baseball and basketball for several years; he was always active with his children’s sports.

He is survived by his wife Melinda Munroe, his son Alexander M. Munroe (Amanda), his daughters Victoria Lynn Munroe and Marjorie Ann Munroe-Albert (Nikita), his sister Lynn Gates, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents.

Friends may call at the Davis Memorial Chapel on Tuesday evening, June 6, from 5-7 p.m. A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m.

The family would like to especially thank RN Scott Belt, Abrah Farrar, VNH, and Bayayda for all their service, which helped the family through these difficult times.