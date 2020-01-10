Neil H. Corliss, 1940-2020

CAVENDISH, Vt. – Neil H. Corliss, 79, passed away Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 at Springfield Hospital. He was born Dec. 13, 1940 in Springfield, Vt., the son of Merriam and Frances (Houghton) Corliss. Neil served in the United States Navy from 1960 to 1964 and received his associate’s degree from Champlain College in 1967.

Neil worked in construction and manufacturing, most recently for many years at General Electric in Rutland, retiring in 2002. He loved sailboats and the New England Patriots, enjoyed travelling with his wife, and gathering with friends and family.

He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Nancy (Guica) Corliss; his children Chris Corliss and his wife Ally of Weathersfield, Vt., Cathi Fitzgerald and her husband Dennis of Burlington, Vt., and Adam Corliss of Mississippi; his stepdaughter Melissa Stevens and her husband Scott of Mount Holly, Vt.; two stepsons Jeremy Colburn of Proctorsville, Vt. and Jason Colburn of Londonderry, Vt.; and grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Friends may call at the Davis Memorial Chapel Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, from 2-4 p.m. Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield is assisting with arrangements.