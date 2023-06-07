Neil Carey, 1934-2023 🇺🇸

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Neil R. Carey, 91, passed away on Friday, June 2, 2023, at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H. He was born May 21, 1934, in Athol, Mass., the son of Herbert and Della (Merrill) Carey.

He graduated from Springfield High School with the class of 1952.

Neil worked with the U.S. Forest Service in Klamath Falls, Ore. from 1952-1953. He served in the United States Airforce from 1953-1957, stationed at Lockbourne Airforce Base in Columbus, Ohio. Neil was a hydraulic mechanic (bubble chaser) on B-47 bombers, serving at bases in Florida, Alaska, Arkansas, and in the United Kingdom.

On June 8, 1957, Neil married Connie Marie Sifers of Minden, W. Va. She predeceased him on Feb. 10, 2002.

He graduated from Florida State University in 1961, with a BS degree in business administration.

From 1962-1963, Neil was employed with Sheldon Canning Wells & Salzer CPAs in St. Petersburg, Fla. From 1964-1991, Neil was employed as a cost accountant with the Fellows Gear Shaper in Springfield, Vt.

He is survived by his sons Scott A. Carey and Ray L. Carey.

He was predeceased by his parents, and his brother Roger Carey.

There will be no services. Burial will be in the Oakland Cemetery in Springfield, Vt.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt.