Nathan J. Webster, 1975-2025

PROCTORSVILLE, Vt. – Nathan J. Webster, 49, died Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at the Jack Byrne Center in Lebanon, N.H.

Nate was born July 22, 1975, in Springfield, Vt., a son of Donald and Janice (Smith) Webster. He graduated from Green Mountain Union High School in 1993, and attended St. Joseph’s College in Rutland, Vt. He worked at Okemo, Vermont Fresh Pasta, and Mack Molding, until health concerns forced him to stop working.

Nate enjoyed playing Dungeons & Dragons, watching anime, playing video games, and following Doctor Who. He had a great sense of humor, and loved making people laugh.

He is preceded in death by his father Donald Webster. Nate is survived by his mother Janice Webster, of Proctorsville, Vt.; his daughter Ariana Webster, of Springfield, Vt.; his brothers Donald Webster Jr., of Burlington, Vt., Neil Webster (Kim), of Braintree, Mass., and Alan Webster (Tre), of Margate, Fla.; his sisters,Veronica Webster (Karen Gour), of White River Junction, Vt., and Jennifer Paquette (Terry), of Proctorsville, Vt.; close friend Dean Whitcomb, of North Springfield, Vt.; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

Knight Funeral Home in White River Junction has been entrusted with arrangements. A gathering will be announced at a later date. Condolences may be expressed in an online guestbook at www.knightfuneralhomes.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to Dartmouth Health Financial Assistance, One Medical Center Drive, Lebanon, NH 03756.