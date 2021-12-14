Nancy Sinclair, 1942-2021

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – After a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease, Nancy Bigelow Sinclair died peacefully, early in the quiet snowy morning of Dec. 9, 2021, with her loving husband John by her side.

Nancy was born May 14, 1942 in Madison, N.J., daughter of William Kemp Bigelow Sr. and Dorothy A. Bigelow. Married Nov. 18, 1967, John and Nancy raised their three children and made their home in Springfield, Vt. for more than 50 years.

Nancy graduated from Kent Place School, Skidmore College, and Keene State College. Nancy was a respected student leader, tirelessly caring teacher, and educational counselor.

An avid walker, dedicated tennis player, accomplished sailor and skier, Nancy also loved to dance. Nancy was a great listener and true champion of her husband, children, students, all good people, and places in need. Nancy exuded kindness, generosity, patience, and inner strength. In the face of her pernicious disease, Nancy’s indomitable spirit of love and connection never abandoned her nor her loved ones. Nancy never passed up an opportunity to give a good compliment, which none too often came in the form of a smiling wink.

Nancy is survived by her husband John Sinclair; daughter Molly and her husband Tom Bull of Ocean Park, Maine; son James of Castleton, Vt.; and son Peter, his wife Kate, and their children Mary and John of San Marino, Calif. Additional surviving family members include Nancy’s sister Barbara, four nieces, and three nephews. Nancy is predeceased by her parents and brother William Kemp Bigelow Jr.

Reverend Constance Moser is assisting the family with private funeral services. Conditions permitting, Rev. Moser will officiate Nancy’s memorial service May 14, 2022 at the Weathersfield Center Church, with a celebration of life to follow.

The family extends their gratitude to the nurses and staff at Cedar Hill and Bayada Hospice. Likewise, caregivers Suzanne Jansen and Susan Vogell have supported Nancy and her family through very difficult times.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Nancy’s name to the Springfield Garden Club, Springfield Humane Society, Alzheimer’s Association, or Kurn Hattin Homes for Children.

Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.