Nancy L. Barraby, 1942-2020

WEATHERSFIELD, Vt. – Nancy L. Barraby, 78, passed away Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 at the Gill Odd Fellows Home in Ludlow, Vt. She was born April 17, 1942 in Springfield, Vt., the daughter of Wilfred H. and Bernice (Cilley) Snide. She attended Weathersfield schools. Nancy lived most of her life in Weathersfield, Vt.

On June 12, 1960, she married Alvin M. Barraby at the Weathersfield Center Church. He predeceased her May 22, 2015.

Nancy worked as a nurses aide at Mt. Ascutney Hospital, Cedar Manor Nursing Home, Brookside Nursing Home, Valley Regional Hospital, and also worked in private care nursing. She worked at Mack Molding in Cavendish and drove the school bus in Weathersfield for nine years. She enjoyed gardening, canning, and hunting.

She is survived by her children Alvin “Butch” Barraby Jr. (Janet) of Charlestown, N.H., Andy Barraby (Carol) of Cornish, N.H., and Rhonda Fairbrother (Gary) of Weathersfield, Vt.; brother Richard “Dick” Snide (Jacqui) of Weathersfield; two sisters Margaret Smith and Kathy Baker (Richard), all of Springfield, Vt.; and six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, one sister Shirley Doane, and one brother Roger Snide.

Friends may call at the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield Tuesday, Aug. 18, from 10-11 a.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral home is limited to 50% capacity and masks are required. A graveside service will follow at the Plain Cemetery in Perkinsville, Vt. Reverend Gerry Piper will officiate. A gathering of family and friends will be held at Andy Barraby’s home following the graveside service.

Contributions may be made in her memory to the Gill Odd Fellows Home Activities Fund, 8 Gill Terrace, Ludlow, VT 05159.