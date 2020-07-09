Moira A. Fratini, 1940-2020

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Moira Ann Ray Fratini, 80, passed away at her home Sunday, July 5, 2020 in the company of John Fratini, her husband of 60 years. Moira was born Feb. 13, 1940 in Springfield, Mass., the daughter of Edward J. Sr. and Harriet R. (Rich) Ray. She graduated from Cathedral High School in Springfield in 1957, from Mercy School of Nursing in 1961, and later received a Master of Science Nurse Anesthesia degree from the University of New England.

Moira worked as a certified registered nurse anesthetist for 40 years at several area hospitals. Throughout that time, she was deeply involved with the state, regional, and national anesthesia associations, serving as a board member for many years. She also served in the United States Army Reserves, Army Medical Department from March 1990 to March 2000, retiring as a major.

Moira and her husband belonged to St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Springfield, where she was an active member and former regent at the Catholic Daughters of America, Court St. Anne 1069. She spent many happy hours with a local quilting group and won several prizes for her quilts at local fairs.

Moira is survived by her husband John, daughter Moira Santos and husband Andre Santos, son Philip Fratini and wife Susan, son Thomas Fratini, daughter Colleen Stearns and husband Patrick, son Kevin Fratini and wife Meghan, and daughter Mary Fratini and husband Andrew Hudson. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, one great-grandson, sister-in-law Rosemary Ray, and by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Friends may call at the Davis Memorial Chapel Sunday, July 12, 2020, from 1-3 p.m. A funeral mass will be celebrated Monday, July 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Springfield. Reverend Peter Williams will officiate. Burial will be at a later date in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Springfield, Mass. Due to COVID-19, we require all attendees to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Davis Memorial Chapel and St. Mary’s Church capacity is restricted to 50%.

Memorial contributions may be made to the CDA Court St. Anne 1069 College Scholarship Fund, c/o Mary Clancy, 6 Overlook Drive, Springfield, VT 05156.