Minnie I. Wright, 1933-2020

WALPOLE, N.H. – Minnie Idora (Ross) Wright died Nov. 21, 2020 in Walpole, N.H. She was born July 8, 1933 in the village of Amsden, town of Weathersfield, Vt., to William Charles and Bertha Delana (Northrop) Ross. She graduated from Burlington High School and attended the University of Vermont where she studied nursing.

She was married Oct. 30, 1953, in Putney, Vt., to Stearns Parker Wright, of Westminster, Vt., and settled in Walpole, N.H. They had four children and divorced in April 1974.

Minnie had worked for the Walpole Post Office as clerk for over 25 years and substituted as Postmaster for Westminster Station, Vt. and Drewsville, N.H.

She is survived by her children Charles B. and wife Linda, and Daniel L. and wife Jennifer; two grandchildren Michelle, and Michael and wife Joan; two great-grandchildren Kadon and Lochlann; a half-sister Cornelia Hallecks; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by two children Donna M. and Dale E., and by sisters Ann Rouelle, Mary Howard, May Taylor, and brother Charles Ross.

There will be no services held. Donations in her memory may be made to the Walpole Congregational Church, P.O. Box 393, Walpole, NH 03608, where she was a Sunday school teacher many years ago.