Michelle West Scharwath, 1954-2025

NORTH SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Michelle West Scharwath, beloved wife, mother, and friend, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, surrounded by family and friends. She was born on Sept. 20, 1954, to Ronald and Dorothy West, of Ludlow, Vt.

Michelle is survived by her husband Wayne Scharwath, sons Brian and Andrew Scharwath, and nieces Jill Knight and Alison Messer. She was predeceased by her niece Tiffany Ward Messer in 2011.

A graduate of Black River High School, Michelle was captain of the cheerleading team, vice president of her class, and named State Miss FHA and Outstanding Teenager of Vermont. She dedicated much of her career to Springfield Pediatrics, where she worked as a medical assistant, receptionist, and office manager. A fixture of the community, she provided compassionate care to generations of families.

Michelle enjoyed 48 years of marriage to her husband Wayne, and was a devoted mother to her sons. She loved decorating, painting, dancing, and listening to rock and roll music.

A service will be held at Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church in Ludlow, Vt., with a brief service at Pleasant View Cemetery in the early summer.