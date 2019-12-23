LUDLOW, Vt. – It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our sister and friend, Michelle Maynard Boucher, at the age of 56, in Littleton, N.H., Thursday, Dec. 19, due to complications from MS, which she battled for almost 30 years. The daughter of the late Beverly and Leonard Maynard, Michelle grew up in Ludlow, Vt. and graduated from Black River High School.

Michelle worked many years in various banks until being struck with MS, which she fought hard through and never let it get her down. Michelle had a gift of gab and enjoyed chatting with friends and family. Her other passions were animals and especially her cats.

Michelle leaves behind her sister Roberta Maynard and other sister Tracey Leary and husband Bob of Ludlow, Vt. She also leaves her brother Jim Maynard and wife Debbi of Columbia, Conn. Also left to mourn her is her lifelong friend Jean Hart, who she also considered a sister.

Her funeral and burial will be a private ceremony at the family’s convenience. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Second Chance Animal Rescue, 1517 Meadow St., Littleton, N.H. 03561 or to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.