Michael S. Kane, 1945-2025

GLASTONBURY, Conn. – Michael Stephen Kane, aged 79, passed away peacefully on Feb. 15, 2025, at Buckingham Heights, in Glastonbury, Conn. Born on March 24, 1945, in Bellows Falls, Vt., he was the beloved husband of the late Christine F. Kane, who predeceased him in 2018.

Michael is survived by his only child Gregory Kane; daughter-in-law Sarah; and grandsons Gavin and Grayson, of Manchester, Conn. He is also survived by his sister Patricia Witham, of Coeur D’Alene, Idaho.

Michael was a dedicated and respected pharmacist, having graduated from the University of Connecticut. His commitment to his profession was recognized with an honorary doctorate from UConn, awarded for his clinical supervision in retail pharmacy. He was also a volunteer fireman and fire photographer, capturing the bravery of his colleagues in action.

An avid skier, gardener, traveler, and friendly adventurer, Michael’s love for life was contagious. He was a cherished member of his community, always greeting neighbors with a smile and treats for their dogs. His warmth and generosity will be deeply missed.

Michael’s services will be held on Thursday, Feb. 27, at the Coventry-Pietras Funeral Home. Calling hours are from 4-6 p.m., followed by a service at 6 p.m. A second service will take place at the Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls, Vt., on Saturday, March 15, at 11 a.m., with burial to follow at St. Charles Cemetery in Westminster, Vt.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in Michael’s honor.

Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.