Michael R. Farley, 1981-2020

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Michael R. Farley, 39, died unexpectedly Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the Springfield Hospital in Springfield, Vt. He was born Feb. 15, 1981 in Springfield, the son of Peter M. and Lisa (Gordon) Farley. He attended Springfield schools and graduated from Springfield High School.

Michael was a self-employed carpenter and landscaper in the Springfield area. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing guitar, online video gaming with friends, movies, his dog Charlie, and most of all spending time with his son Odyn.

He is survived by his mother Lisa Farley, son Odyn Farley, significant other Kelly Hill, maternal grandparents Janet and Robert Gordon Jr., aunt and uncle Susan and Tim Janos, close cousin Heather Janos, his brothers and sisters without blood Sara Colby, Paul Coen, Jesse Pixley, Shane Bartlett, Jason Cormier, Ed Dodge, Dave Farnum, Heather Farnum, Michael McEnaney, Derick Bruce, Jason Chizmar, and Brendon McGarry; and also by several aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was predeceased by his brother Kevin Farley and father Peter Farley.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date and announced at that time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Springfield Humane Society, 401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, VT 05156.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield is assisting with arrangements.