Michael P. Luurtsema, 1958-2019

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Michael Patrick Luurtsema, 61, died Friday afternoon, Dec. 13, 2019 after a single motor vehicle accident and was pronounced dead on scene. He was born May 24, 1958 in Willimantic, Conn., the son of Howard and Cathleen (Bowers) Luurtsema. He attended Arlington High School, graduating in 1976. He went off and further studied at Champlain College and graduated on the Dean’s List in 1978.

On Sept. 29, 1978, he married Linda Marie Kilburn at the Saint Paul Parish Church in Manchester, Vt. Michael was an employee of Grand Union and Shaw’s Supermarkets for over 40 years. He was a member of the Springfield Masonic Lodge, a Potentate of Shriners Mt. Sinai 3 in 2007, Sinai Joes Clowns, Jester 151, and was a Past Exalted Ruler of the Elks Lodge 1560. Michael was also on the Board of Governors for the Shriners Hospital for Children in Springfield, Mass.

He is survived by his wife Linda Kilburn Luurtsema; his daughters Jennifer Boyer and her husband Scott, Crystal Luurtsema, Heather Luurtsema, Tatum VanEmmerick and her husband Bryan, and Kiela Sosnow; three siblings Cathy Sargent of New Hampshire, Rita Knutson and her husband Gary of Minnesota, and Christopher Luurtsema of New Hampshire; 11 grandchildren Xandrea, Ezmia, Kristian, Kiela, Kady, Julian, Jace, Bryce, Ryder, Kegan, and Isabella; and also by several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his mother Cathleen Cameron, father Howard Luurtsema, and stepdad Ralph Cameron.

Friends may call at the Davis Memorial Chapel Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. A memorial mass will be celebrated Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church in Springfield, Vt. Rev. Peter Williams will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mt. Sinai 3, 2 Academy St., Barre, VT 05641, or to the Shriners Children’s Hospital, 516 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104.