Michael Laplante, 1963-2021

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On May 19, 2021, Michael Laplante, 57, peacefully completed his journey here on earth with his loving family by his side. He was born Oct. 17, 1963 in Milford, Mass., the son of Nelson and Bonnie (Ferron) Laplante. He graduated from Stevens High School and then from New Hampshire VOTECH in Claremont, N.H.

On June 27, 1998, Mike married his best friend and soulmate, Tricia A. Sumner (Tufts). After Mike was diagnosed, he asked Tricia to renew their vows and they did so one last time June 27, 2020.

Mike worked in human services with HCRS and the Springfield School District for many years. He also worked for Jeld-Wen in North Springfield, all while volunteering and working as an EMT with the Charlestown Ambulance Service for 15 years. He also enjoyed coaching several sports from recreational to middle school and high school and was an active member of the Springfield Booster Club for many years.

To meet Mike once, you were “always considered a good friend;” he never had acquaintances. Mike made many ever-lasting impacts on hundreds of children’s lives within the community while being a mentor and role model. He always believed in the under-dog and cheered everybody on. He was kind-hearted, vivacious, and quick witted. It was never a dull moment with Mike around.

Michael was a loving husband, father, Papi, uncle, and brother, but people really knew him as Superman. Mike had a Superman tattoo and always referred to it as his birthmark. Mike collected sports and Superman memorabilia and was an avid Patriots and Red Sox fan. A year ago, when Michael was first diagnosed, he chose to live life to the fullest. He was bound and determined to go skydiving just like Tim McGraw’s song, “Live Like You Were Dying,” and he jumped and flew out of the plane with no hesitation during a vacation of a lifetime down in Key West. His hope is for everyone to live life to the fullest with no regrets and to be kind to one another.

He is survived by his wife, Tricia; children Staceylin Tufts (Aaron), Matthew Tufts (Nicole), Heather-Lynn Laplante (James), Shaun Laplante, and Kiana Laplante (Curtis); 10 grandchildren; two brothers Nelson and Kevin Laplante (Brandi); two step-brothers Curtis Lepper and Albert Lepper; two step sisters Jennifer Kortekaas and Katherina Businger; brother-in-law Raymond Sumner (Laura); sisters-in-law Nikki Smith (Patrick) and Janice Laplante; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents.

Friends may call at the Davis Memorial Chapel Saturday evening, May 22, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. A graveside service will be held Sunday, May 23, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Oakland Cemetery in Springfield, Vt. Reverend Gerry Piper will officiate.

Mike left an unforgettable mark here on earth and always paid it forward so in lieu of flowers Michael had asked that donations be made to Springfield EMS & Fire services at 77 Hartness Avenue, Springfield, VT 05156.