Michael L. Bodi, 1955-2020

CHESTER, Vt. – Michael L. Bodi, 64, passed away Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 after a long battle with Multiple Myeloma. He was born Aug. 14, 1955 in Vallejo, Calif. to Louis and Margaret (York) Bodi.

He was a licensed master plumber and was a plumbing and heating contractor in the area for many years. Mike served in the U.S. Navy (Seabees) from 1972 to 1975. He was a member of the American Legion Post 67 in Chester, lifetime member of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 723 in Chester, and a lifetime member of the NRA.

He is survived by his sister Cindy (Louis) Raimondi of Staten Island, N.Y., brother Louis (Val) Bodi of Middletown, N.J., and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Monica (Nick) Capano Jan. 2, 2003.

Friends may call at the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. American Legion service will be held at 12 p.m.