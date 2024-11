WILLISTON, Vt. – Michael Joseph O’Connor, 68, of Williston, Vt., passed away at his family home in Westminster, Vt., on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024.

Calling hours will be held on Nov. 16, from 1-3 p.m., at the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls, Vt. A burial will be held in the spring of 2025, in Stowe, Vt.

To read the full obituary, please visit www.fentonandhennessey.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Fenton and Hennesey Funeral Home.