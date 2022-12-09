Michael J. McDermott, 1947-2022 🇺🇸

LUDLOW, Vt. – Surrounded by family and friends, Michael J. McDermott, 75, passed away at his home on Saturday Dec. 3, 2022, following a brave struggle with Alzheimer’s. He was born June 21, 1947 in Niagara Falls, N.Y, the son of James J. and Mary L. (Juzwiak) McDermott. Michael graduated from Bishop Duffy High School in Niagara Falls and went on to graduate with a Bachelor of Arts degree from Niagara University. While at Niagara he was ROTC-Commissioned – 2nd Lieutenant United States Army Reserve, and later transferred to active duty with the United States Army. Michael was a licensed pilot and continued to serve his country as a long time member of the Vermont Civil Air Patrol and the Rutland Composite Squadron, attaining the rank of Major.

Michael lived in Springfield for many years before moving to Ludlow. He was a bartender in the surrounding areas, before beginning his career with Jiffy Mart, where he retired as their Director of Operations.

Michael loved skiing and hiking and was a loyal Buffalo Bills fan. He was an accomplished photographer who enjoyed traveling, especially to Ireland. In 2015 he met the love of his life with whom he shared these interests.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife Kimberly McDermott of Ludlow, Vt.; one son J. Michael McDermott of Northfield, Mass.; step-son Brendan Ferguson of Troy, N.Y.; one brother Daniel McDermott (Barbara) of Beaver Creek, Ohio; two sisters Sharon Higgins (Mark) of Niagara Falls, N.Y., and Christina Palmer of Niagara Falls, N.Y.; Aunt Sister Rita McDermott Curry of Buffalo, N.Y.; Sister-in-law Diana Palmer of Queensbury, N.Y.; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and cherished friends, especially Cynthia and Richard Farnsworth of Chester, Vt.

In accordance with Michael’s wishes a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt. is assisting with arrangements.