Michael J. Duhamel, 1947-2020

READING, Vt. – Michael J. Duhamel, 73, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at his home. Mike was born July 25, 1947 in Worcester, Mass., son of Wilfred and Elsie (Webster) Duhamel. He graduated from South High School, Worcester, Class of 1965. He earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst.

Mike worked for Consumers Savings in Worcester in their leadership program. He was married to Katherine J. McCroskery Feb. 17, 1979 in Sturbridge, Mass. He later worked at Berkshire Bank in Pittsfield, Mass. before moving to Ludlow, Vt. to work at Vermont National Bank. He stepped away from banking in 2006 but used his considerable sales skills at Sears, Home Depot, Best Buy, and most recently at Books A Million.

Michael was a member of the Ludlow Rotary. Mike was a passionate, ebullient, gentle soul who loved deeply. A natural leader, he studied and knew his passions in depth. A lifelong Red Sox fan, he also loved golfing, cars, music, photography, traveling, playing cards; and in his younger years, he was renowned as a candle pin bowling champ. He loved connecting with and listening to people and could be counted on for an interesting story. He knew how to play and explore new places; his enthusiasm was infectious. Mike was known for his friendly nature, corny jokes, and his love for Hawaiian shirts, beach adventures, and any kind of sweet treat.

Mike is survived by his beloved wife Katherine Duhamel of Reading; two sons Andrew Duhamel of White River Junction and David Nickerson of Ypsilanti, Mich.; daughter Jennifer Avery; and grandson Jaxson Avery of Hanover, N.H.

A private memorial will be held at the convenience of the family. Knight Funeral Home in Windsor assisted with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to Mike’s family in an online guestbook at www.knightfuneralhomes.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 55 Day Ln., Williston, VT 05495.