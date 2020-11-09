Michael G. Clark, 1957-2020

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Michael George Clark of Phoenix, Ariz. passed away Oct. 23, 2020. Mike was born in Bellows Falls, Vt., Oct. 22, 1957, the son of George and Mary F. Clark. He graduated from the Bellows Falls High School in the Class of 1975. Michael served in the United States Air Force and worked in retail and store management for many years.

A graveside service will be held at the St. Charles Cemetery Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. Arrangements are made by Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home.