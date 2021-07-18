Michael E. Mack, 1952-2021

WALPOLE, N.H. – Michael E. Mack, 68, of Walpole, N.H., passed away unexpectedly June 30, 2021 at Keene Medical Center.

Michael, who was also known as Mike, Uncle Buck, and “Mad Mike” by his co-workers, was born Aug. 7, 1952 in Bellows Falls, Vt., the son of Donald and Verna Mack Sr.

Michael attended schools in Walpole and Fall Mountain Regional in Langdon, N.H. After high school, he joined the U.S. Navy and served during the Vietnam War. He resided in the south for several years before returning to New Hampshire in 1991.

By trade, Michael was an excellent machinist and worked for many years at Hicks Machine. He liked to hunt and fish. He had a passion for music, and sang and played the guitar. He enjoyed the music of many artists and especially loved the music of Neil Young.

Michael is survived by his sisters Brenda Pierce of Springfield, Vt. and Cindy Wendel and husband Scott of Chester, Vt.; brothers Donald “Hooligan” Mack and Christopher Mack and wife Ruth of Walpole, N.H. He also has several nieces and nephews. He will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved him.

A celebration of life will be held at the American Legion Post 67 in Chester, Vt. Aug. 7, 2021 at 1 p.m.