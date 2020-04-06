Michael E. Blake, 1949-2020

ACWORTH, N.H. – Michael Everett Blake died March 29, 2020. The son of Everett and Flora (Sanborn) Blake, he was born March 23, 1949. He graduated from Orford High School and earned a degree in forestry at the University of New Hampshire. He worked for Wagner Woodlands and moved to Acworth, N.H. where he and his first wife built a log house and welcomed two sons, Samuel and Aaron.

He worked in forestry with a woodsman named Sparky and for Tree Growers. He established the Barns Company, focusing on post and beam construction. He worked on the restoration of the Acworth Meeting House.

Michael did his best to support his sons in all their endeavors. He took great pride in their accomplishments and the good people they grew to be. On June 21, 1997, he married June Ludlum who was his helpmate through all of his physical challenges. Michael loved life and found joy in the simple things such as hiking with his dogs, feeding the hummingbirds, and watching the sunset. He and June shared a love for vintage cars, and they went to Watkins Glen, N.Y. to watch the vintage car races.

Community was very important to him. He also had a reverence for nature and the forests in particular. He had a passion for old buildings and equipment. Michael had many friends both near and far. Mike volunteered for the Acworth Fire and Rescue Company for over 30 years and was a founding member of the FAST squad.

Michael was predeceased by his parents and brother Nathan Blake. He is survived by his wife June Blake; sons Samuel and fiancée Dawn White and Aaron and fiancée Ann Grote; sisters Lucille (Robert) Palifka, Kathleen (Harry) Sanborn, Bethany (John) Miller, and Janice (Michael) Grady; uncle Bernard Sanborn; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Michael will be remembered for his sense of humor and his perseverance in facing overwhelming physical challenges.

There will be a celebration of his life at a later date. Donations may be made to Specialty Clinic, Attn: Sandy Peplau, 25 Ridgewood Rd., Springfield, VT 05156 or Acworth Volunteer Fire and Rescue Co., P.O. Box 86, Acworth, NH 03601.

