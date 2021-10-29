Michael B. O’Donnell, 1955-2021

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Michael Brendan O’Donnell, beloved brother, uncle, and friend passed away Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. Michael was born Oct. 27, 1955 in Detroit, Mich. He was preceded in death by his parents Daniel F. O’Donnell and Mary M. McDermott.

Michael is survived by brothers and sisters Neil O’Donnell, Daniel O’Donnell (Gabriella Holl), Kathleen Lauritsen (Tom), Mary O’Donnell, Eileen Aijluni (Victor), and Timothy O’Donnell. He was the beloved uncle of Miles O’Donnell, Sean Aijluni, and Ian Aijluni. He also leaves behind a cherished partner Dierdre Pecquet.

Michael was a longtime resident of Springfield, Vt., where he treasured his life on the Connecticut River with his faithful dog Anabelle.

After graduating from Cape Cod Community College, Michael became a member of International Union of Elevator Constructors Local Four and worked for Delta Beckwith Elevator Company, Payne Industries Company, and TyssenKrupp Elevator, serving the New Hampshire and Vermont areas.

Friends may call at the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Thursday, Nov. 4, from 5-7 p.m.

A funeral mass will be celebrated Friday, Nov. 5 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Springfield, Vt. Reverend Peter Williams Pastor will officiate.

Burial will follow in the St. Mary’s Cemetery in Springfield, Vt. Masks are required at the services.