Michael A. Russo, 1957-2024

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Michael Anthony Russo, 67, passed away, with his family by his side, on Nov. 26, 2024. He was born on July 25, 1957, in Queens, N.Y., the son of Alfred Russo and Alice Lopez.

Michael was a man who brought laughter and joy in the world. He gave years of knowledge as a teacher. Later, he started his own business with much success.

Michael found great peace and beauty in music. He found great joy in playing music and singing for others to enjoy. His love for his family was felt at every family event.

He is survived by his wife Francisca Russo; children Michael Russo Jr. and Monica Russo; grandchildren Bella, Owen, Adelyn, and Jayden; siblings Steven Russo, Alfred Russo, Nora Ann Russo, and Thomas Russo; his mother Alice Lopez; as well as many nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by his father Alfred Russo Sr.

A funeral service will be held on Dec. 14, from 2-4 p.m., at the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt.