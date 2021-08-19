Michael A. Forster, 1939-2021

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Michael A. Forster of Springfield, Vt., formerly of Beacon Falls and Southbury, Conn., passed away Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021 at home with his family at the magnificent age of 82. Michael was born in Lambeth, England, within the sound of the bow bells in 1939 and grew up with his brothers Brian and David. He had many fond childhood memories of the mischief three brothers would find.

Michael always had a passion for building things. As he got older, he attended University of London, Imperial College of Science, where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in engineering.

Michael enjoyed a long career in engineering, including working at Fermont and starting his own business, Forster Enterprises Inc.

In his early 20s, he met and fell in love with Alice, and they were married. They started a family, complete with their twin girls Wendy and Karen. In 1966 Michael, Alice, and their daughters moved from England to Connecticut. As a family they loved spending time at the beach, playing in the yard, and traveling. Karen and Wendy particularly treasure the boats and spaceships Michael built for them in the sand at the beach, their spirited rugby games, notes he left for them, and the family trips to Niagara Falls. Being a kind and dependable father was of the utmost importance to Michael, and he certainly did not disappoint when it came to wholeheartedly loving his family.

Michael is survived by his adoring daughters Karen Longo and her husband Chip of Springfield, Vt., Wendy Hopkinson and her husband Mark of Beacon Falls, Conn., his beloved grandchildren, and his brother David Forster of San Clemente, Calif.

He was preceded in passing by his wife Alice, whom he lovingly cared for later in life as she battled pancreatic cancer, and by his brother Brian Forster.

The grandchildren will miss their Poppy and will cherish the time he spent with each of them.

As Michael requested, there will be a private memorial service with details determined by the family. Please send memorial donations to Visiting Nurse and Hospice for Vermont and New Hampshire at www.vnhcare.org.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt. is assisting with arrangements.