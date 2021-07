MOUNT HOLLY, Vt. – The memorial service for Donald B. Richardson, 81, of Mount Holly, Vt., who died May 9, 2021, will be held Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. in Grace Congregational United Church of Christ, 8 Court St., Rutland, Vt. The Rev. Dr. Alberta Wallace, intentional interim, will officiate. Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.