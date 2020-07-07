Melvina P. Marcotte, 1936-2020

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Melvina Pauline Woodard Marcotte passed away peacefully April 25, 2020 at the age of 84. She was born in Ludlow, Vt., March 28, 1936 to Delmer Carl Woodard and Clara Genevieve Pelkey Woodard. She was married to Victor Burton Marcotte Jr. for 55 years. He passed away in 2009. She was preceded in death by her sister Janice Marie Woodard Austin of Goffstown N.H. and sister-in-law Barbara Ann Marcotte Harris de Sousa of Brentwood, N.H.

She graduated from Springfield High School in Vermont, Class of 1953. She spent many years in New York state, first Ballston Spa, then St. Remy, and then Kingston, N.Y. She moved back to Vermont in 2015 to be closer to family.

Known to everyone as Polly, she loved cooking, gardening, painting, crocheting and knitting, photography, hosting family get-togethers, supplying food for community activities, as well as sharing her computer skills for whatever was needed for newsletters, flyers, and posters.

She is survived by her son Larry Marcotte and his wife Susan Long of Claremont, N.H.; brother Kenny Rock and his wife Drucilla of North Springfield, Vt.; sister Caroline Woodard Clairmont of Gilmanton, N.H.; brother-in-law Dan Marcotte and wife Sharon of Wolfeboro, N.H.; sister-in-law Marylou Purpura and husband Carl of Pooler, Ga.; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial and celebration of life will be held at Davis Memorial Chapel July 18 at 2 p.m., and at the St. Remy Reformed Church in St. Remy, N.Y. at a future time. Interment will be in St. Remy next to husband Burt.