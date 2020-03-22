Melissa A. Blaise, 1970-2020

PROCTORSVILLE, Vt. – Melissa Ann Blaise, 50, died unexpectedly Saturday, March 14, 2020. Missy was born Feb. 27, 1970 in Burlington, Vt., the daughter of Sidney and Julie (Pepin) Barbour.

A graduate of Vergennes High School, Missy was a jack of all trades who always kept busy helping others and living life to its fullest. Her passion was her son Codi and her business, Greater Detail Painting and Carpentry. She also had a passion for horses, motorcycles, and enjoyed them along with her Cameo. She loved to work on the Mintz Farm with her husband.

She is survived by her parents Sidney and Julie Barbour, her husband Rule S. Blaise, son Codi Pepin, daughter Alexis Orleans, stepdaughter April Peppas, stepson Eric Blaise, mother-in-law Caryl Blaise, three stepbrothers Richard, Dillon, and Travis Barbour, and a number of aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A celebration of Missy’s life is being planned for a future date. An online guestbook can be found at www.cabotfh.com.