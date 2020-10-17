Melinda C. McFaden, 2020

LUDLOW, Vt. – Melinda C. McFaden, longtime resident of Ludlow, Vt., passed away at the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative and Hospice Care in New Hampshire Oct. 16, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Katie, husband Jerry, and her treasured companion Maxwell. She loved cooking, reading, and laughing with family and friends.

Due to the pandemic, there will be no services. Donations in Melinda’s memory may be made to the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative and Hospice Care, 154 Hitchcock Loop Rd., Lebanon, NH 03756.