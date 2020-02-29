Maxine E. Brooks, 1939-2020

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Maxine E. Brooks, 80, passed away Sunday evening, Feb. 23, 2020 at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, N.H. She was born March 30, 1939 in Vershire, Vt., the daughter of Howard and Barbara (Ricker) Fulford. She grew up in Bradford, Vt., attended Bradford schools, and graduated from Bradford High School.

On March 7, 1959, Maxine married Olin “Pat” Brooks in Piermont, N.H. He predeceased her Dec. 27, 2003. From 1955 to 1979, Maxine lived in Derby, Vt.; from 1979 to 1999, she lived in Baltimore, Vt.; and from 1999 to present, she lived in Springfield, Vt.

Maxine was a mother and homemaker, raising her four children. She worked at Harrington’s Market in North Springfield, Vt. for several years and also worked as a housekeeper in private homes in the area. She volunteered with the RSVP of Springfield for many years. She loved to read and enjoyed needlepoint.

She is survived by her four children Patrick Brooks of Springfield, Georgia, Paul Brooks of Ludlow, Vt., Priscilla Stevens of Claremont, N.H., and Patricia Gilbert of Boscawen, N.H.; two brothers Howard “Charlie” Fulford Jr. of Woodsville, N.H. and Samuel “Sam” Fulford of Orford, N.H.; one sister Mandy Gerhart of Turner, Maine; seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents and by one grandson.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt. Reverend Malcom Fowler of the Calvary Baptist Church will officiate. Friends may call at the Davis Memorial Chapel for one hour prior to the service March 8. Burial will be in the Cavendish Village Cemetery in Cavendish, Vt. at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Springfield Ambulance Service, 77 Hartness Ave., Springfield, VT 05156. Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with arrangements.