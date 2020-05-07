Maurice A. Sheldon, 1933-2020

PROCTORSVILLE, Vt. – Maurice Alfred Sheldon, 86, passed away at his home April 15, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born June 23, 1933 in Rutland, Vt., the son of Ernest and Mabel (Fuller) Sheldon. He attended Chester High School.

He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. In 1956, he married Gail Spaulding. She predeceased him in 2005. He was employed in maintenance with Windsor Minerals, Johnson & Johnson, and Luzenac America Inc. for many years, retiring in 1996. He enjoyed four-wheeling, hunting, driving back roads, and his dogs. He was a longtime member of the Ballard Hobart American Legion Post 36 in Ludlow.

He is survived by two sons Thomas Sheldon and David Sheldon, six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by four brothers and two sisters.

A graveside service will be held in the Hillcrest Cemetery in Proctorsville at a later and will be announced at that time. Contributions may be made in his memory to the Ballard Hobart American Legion Post 36, 133 Main Street, Ludlow, VT 05149.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Davis Memorial Chapel.