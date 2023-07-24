Maureen A. Caskin, 1940-2023

WALPOLE, N.H. – Maureen A. Caskin, 83, of Walpole, N.H., died June 12, 2023, at Dartmouth Medical Center. She was born June 2, 1940, in Bellows Falls, the daughter of Joseph and Irene (McClary) Diggins. She is survived by her four children Kelly, Tracy, Kenny, and Jody; her husband of 50 years Roland; 10 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her grandson Matthew, and her son-in-law Lance.

Maureen was known for her quick wit and Irish humor. She could make anyone smile or laugh. She was a kind soul that always was willing to help someone out when needed. She loved traveling, laughing with friends, a drive through Vermont, all things Irish, Frank Sinatra, a good crossword or game of cards, her family, and most of all her grandchildren. A Graveside Service will take place on Friday, July 28, at 11 a.m., at St. Peter Cemetery in Drewsville, N.H. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls, Vt.