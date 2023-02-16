Matthew A. Tenney, 1976-2023

ATHENS, Vt. – Matthew Tenney, 47, of Athens passed away suddenly in Hinsdale, N.H. on Feb. 1, 2023.

Matthew was born on Jan. 15, 1976 in Bellows Falls, to Gerald and Patricia (Leary) Tenney.

Matt is survived by his parents Pat and Gerry Tenney, his sister Tracey Noyes, grandfather Adrian Tenney, aunt Lori Bissonett, and wife Melinda Tenney. Matt is also survived by children Savannah, Abigail, and Joe.

Matt was raised and settled in Athens, Vt. His hobbies included tending to his plants inside and outside of his house. He loved cooking, working on his home, snowmobiling, four-wheeling, and spending time with his children. Matt would say that his children were the best things about him. Matt also enjoyed driving a school bus and having his children accompany him, this became a morning ritual for him, he liked spending time with his family and friends. Matts smile and humor were contagious, everyone who met him liked him and many loved him. Matt loved cuddling with his children while watching a good movie or helping them learn how to fix things. The small things mattered the most, even something like plowing snow turned into a family event. He will be missed.

Services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessy Funeral Home, 55 Westminster St. in Bellows Falls. Please visit www.fentonandhennessey.com to place condolences and memories.