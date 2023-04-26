Matthew A. Cross, 1968-2023

PERKINSVILLE, Vt. – Matthew Alan Cross, 54, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Feb. 27. Matthew was born on Oct. 29, 1968, to Gary and Donna (Barrows) Cross in Springfield, Vt. He attended Weathersfield schools, and graduated from Springfield High School in 1987. He made several records in track and field and cross country. He attended Kutztown University in Kutztown, Pa., making varsity track and field and cross country his freshman year.

He worked at Hancor from the time they opened until they closed, from laborer to supervisor.

He is survived by his wife Jaime Howland Cross, his parents Gary and Donna of Perkinsville, Vt., his son Cody of Truckee, Calif., his sister Jennifer Tucker of Hartford, Vt., his niece Crystal Tucker and nephew Michael Tucker, nieces Baylee and Brooklyn Howland, and Caitlin and Lilly Kurkul, several aunts, uncles, and numerous cousins.

A Celebration of Life will be held on May 7 from 2-4 p.m. at the Weathersfield School in Ascutney.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to HeartBrothers Foundation at www.heartbrothers.org, 225 Cedar Hill Street, Suite 200, Marlborough, MA 01752.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt. is assisting with arrangements.