MarySue Menton, 1932-2021

LANGDON, N.H. – MarySue (Hoffman) Menton of 379 Holden Hill Rd., Langdon, N.H., died at home Aug. 7, 2021, with son John and caregiver and friend Lucy by her side. She was 88 years old.

MarySue was born in Danbury, Conn., Nov. 12, 1932, daughter of Helen Veronica (Clark) and Sidney Daniel Hoffman. She grew up in South Kent, Conn., graduated from Housatonic Valley Regional High School in Falls Village, Conn., and from the Danbury Hospital School of Nursing.

On Nov. 20, 1954, in Kent, Conn., MarySue married John McNamara Menton. They were married for 58 years at the time of his death in April 2013.

During MarySue’s career as an R.N., she worked in a group home, various hospital departments, and as a private duty nurse. After moving to New Hampshire, she worked at Rockingham Memorial Hospital and retired from Home Health Care and Community Services of Charlestown, N.H.

MarySue had a passion for gardening and cooking. Her hands were never idle! She enjoyed knitting, sewing, canning, and caring for a variety of animals over the years. MarySue cherished the days with her husband John, including time spent with their four children and family, farming, traveling, watching UCONN basketball, and frequenting McDonald’s for dinner.

It was MarySue’s wish to remain at home on Great Brook Farm until her last breath. This would not have been possible without the care, support, and love of “Syrene and her Team.”

Survivors include her sister Helen Durgy of Watertown, Conn., four children John McNamara Jr., of Strafford, N.H., Lisa (Menton) and Kaba Camara of Clermont, N.Y., Beth Menton and Michael Sabin of Portland, Tenn., Sara Menton and Carl Gilgut of Davis, Calif.; grandchildren Julia Ann Pinette of Nashville, Tenn. and Aaron Nicholas Pinette of Belmont, N.H., and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Her sister Ann Tedrick (Hoffman) died in 2009.

A funeral mass will be at St. Peter’s Church in North Walpole, N.H., Monday, Aug. 30 at 11 a.m. There are no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in the name of MarySue Menton to Hospice at HCS, 312 Marlboro St., P.O. Box 564, Keene, NH 03431. Flowers will be accepted at the Common Man, 21 Water St., Claremont, NH 03743.