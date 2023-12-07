Marylou Britton, 1942-2023

WALPOLE, N.H. – Marylou Britton of Walpole passed away at home on Thursday Nov. 30, 2023. She was born on Jan. 21, 1942, in Keene, N.H., the daughter of John and Louette Johnson. She enjoyed her family farm, her gardens, and spending time with her family putting on holidays, and especially her grandchildren.

On Nov. 4, 1966, in Keene N.H., she married Alfred Britton, who predeceased her. Besides her husband, she was predeceased by a son Andrew John Britton.

Marylou is survived by her children Marlo Britton (Fred), Molly Banik (Paul), and Lawrence Britton (Josette); and grandchildren Lacy Davis, Kelsey Zielinski, Emily Britton, Josephine Britton, Megan Banik, and Wyatt Britton. She is also survived by five great-grandchildren Taylor, Tulley, Arabelle, Tucker, and River. She also leaves behind one brother John Johnson.

A graveside service will take place on Saturday, Dec. 9, at 12 p.m., at the Walpole Village Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street in Bellows Falls, Vt.