Mary S. Grippo, 2020

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Mary S. Grippo of Bellows Falls, Vt., peacefully departed Sept. 13, 2020 at her home with her family by her side. Mary was born in Jersey City, N.J., the daughter of the Frank and Angelina Sibilia.

Educated in Italy in her early years, she returned to the United States in 1939 via Ellis Island. She attended the former New Jersey State Teacher’s College, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in education and nursing.

Mary was predeceased by her loving husband of 55 years, Dr. Enrico M. Grippo, in 2008.

After raising five children, she began her 20-year career as a real estate professional. In 1999, she was awarded Realtor of the Year by the Southeastern Vermont Board of Realtors.

She was an active and prominent member in the community, particularly with the Saint Charles Church and the Rotary Club where she was selected as the first woman Rotarian in the Bellows Falls area.

Mary’s number one priority was her family; and will be forever loved and remembered for her unique brand of constructive criticism, boundless energy, and strong religious belief.

Mary took special pride in her ability to prepare a variety of traditional Italian dishes passed on from her mother. She especially enjoyed cooking when her immediate and extended family gathered to celebrate the holidays. She often began weeks in advance preparing the Italian dishes that included the family favorite, Zeppole served at midnight on Christmas Eve.

No matter who said grace at these occasions, Mary would always get the last word in with her special phrase, which we will continue to say and always attributed to her: “Thank you [God] for letting us be together again. Amen.”

Survivors include her five children Linda Shays of Webster, Mass., Carol Grippo of West Palm Beach, Fla., Gerard Grippo of Bellows Falls, Vt., Paul Grippo of Chelsea, Mich., Ann Grippo of Keene, N.H.; four grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

The funeral mass will be celebrated Saturday, Oct. 3 at 11 a.m. at Saint Charles Church. The burial will follow in Saint Charles Cemetery.