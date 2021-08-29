Mary Richard, 1945-2021

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Mary Richard, 76, was surrounded with so much love and family when she passed away Tuesday evening, Aug. 24, 2021 at Sterling House in Bellows Falls, Vt. She was born Jan. 17, 1945 in New Rochelle, N.Y., the daughter of Arnold and Mary (DiCarmine) Richard.

She was a devout Christian and loved the Lord. Mary enjoyed many things. She loved art of all kinds – painting, crocheting, drawing, and music. She loved going for car rides through the woods on dirt roads, playing games, baking, and cooking. She always made sure everyone who visited left with a full belly. She had an amazing laugh, even better sense of humor, and so much love to give.

Mary loved her cat Jesse.

She is survived by her three children Michael Pizzo, Marc (Heather) Reback, and Annmarie (Ron) Wilkins; six grandchildren Jason Polczynski, Leann LaClair, Amber and Vincent Pizzo, Shelby and Hunter Reback; three great grandchildren Maeve and Lilly Polczynski, and Jace LaClair; her siblings Theresa, Judy, Robert, Janis, and James.

She was predeceased by her parents Arnold and Mary, one son Vincent Pizzo Jr., and siblings Henry, Pat, Joan, and Butch.

A memorial service will be held at the Precision Valley Baptist Church in North Springfield, Vt., Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sterling House, 33 Atkinson St, Bellows Falls, VT 05101.