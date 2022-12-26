Mary R. McGrath, 1935-2022

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Mary R. McGrath, 87, formally of Gage St., passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 at the Sterling House in Bellows Falls. Mary was born on Nov. 24, 1935 in Kelso, Scotland, the daughter of the late Thomas and Mary (Russell) Donaldson.

On Sept. 21, 1962 in Edinburgh, Scotland, she married Bernard B. McGrath, who predeceased her in 2015. Mary is survived by her son Barton McGrath and his wife Kim of Saxtons River, one sister Ann Jackson of Kelso, Scotland, as well as six grandchildren. Mary was predeceased by her son Ian McGrath.

Calling hours will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 from 5-7 p.m. at the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster St., Bellows Falls, VT 05101.

In lieu of flowers please consider donations to the Buddy Walk NDSS ,1155 15th St. NW, Suite 540, Washington, DC. 20005.

Fenton and Hennessy Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. www.fentonandhennessey.com.