Mary Lou Hurd, 1942-2025

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Mary Lou (Smolnik) Hurd, of Springfield, Vt., passed away April 26, 2025. Mary Lou was born on Jan. 17, 1942, in Springfield, Vt., to Wasil Smolnik and Carolyn (Moulton) Smolnik. She was a graduate of Springfield High School, Class of 1959. She married Richard L. Hurd on June 18, 1961.

She worked for Fellows Gear Shaper and was secretary at Calvary Baptist Church. Her hobbies included her horse, and her and her husband’s antique cars and motorcycle. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.

She was predeceased by her brothers Fred and George Smolnik, her parents, and her husband in 2023.

Survivors include her daughters Martha Hurd, of Albuquerque, N.M., Bernice Clark (Bill), of Springfield, Vt.; her son Thomas Hurd, of East Hartland, Conn.; as well as five grandchildren Samuel, Joshua, Carole, Katharine, and Benjamin; two great-grandchildren Gloria and Allister; and many nieces and nephews. Her siblings are Sandra Hurd (Janson), of Ridgefield, Conn., Polly Bushway, of Springfield, Vt., Carol Caouette (Ed), of Corinth, Vt., Martha Tlaker (Norman), of West Jefferson, N.C., Richard Smolnik, of Barre, Vt., Bernard Smolnik, of Asheville, N.C., and sister-in-law Ruth Sargent (Tony), of Springfield, Vt.

Donations may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, Springfield, Vt., the Springfield Humane Society, or a charity of your choice.

A Celebration of her Life will be held on Saturday, May 10, at 11 a.m., at the Calvary Baptist Church, 165 Main Street, Springfield, Vt. Reception to follow the service at the church. Burial will be private for immediate family only, at their convenience. The service will also be streamed on the church’s Facebook page for those who are not able to attend in person.