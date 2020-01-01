Mary Lou Gould, 1939-2019

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Mary Lou (Riedel) Gould was born in Chicago Aug. 25, 1939 and died Dec. 26, 2019 after a fulfilled and fulfilling life. She was married for over 60 years to the love of her life, David, who survives her. Also surviving are her children Jonathan Gould of Levant, Maine and Carla Gould of Queens, N.Y.; two grandchildren Sara Gould and Joseph Gould of Farmingville, N.Y.; and her sister Eleanor Rydin of Gold Canyon, Ariz. She is predeceased by her son Eric Gould.

Mary Lou was a multifaceted person – homemaker, wife, mother, financial manager, gardener, and artist. She handled each of her life roles with imagination, inspiration, grace, and love. Her spiritual strength came from her relationships with people and her interaction with the world that surrounded her.

Simply stated, Mary Lou was a unique person who found joy and life in the simple things as well as the more complex issues that surround us. During her life, she held her head high, often marching to her own drumbeat, yet she continued to march onward and upward. She is already missed by her family and friends.

Her family wishes to express their deepest thanks to the nursing and support staff of Vernon Homes for their love, concern, and compassion shown Mary Lou during her life there.

A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home.