Mary Jane Tetreault, 1955-2023

PERKINSVILLE, Vt. – It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Mary Jane Tetreault on Nov. 5, 2023, at her home in Perkinsville, Vt.

She was born on Dec. 3, 1955, to Leslie and Eleanor (Barnes) Spencer in Springfield, Vt. She attended school in Perkinsville, and graduated from Springfield High School in 1973. She went on to study nursing at the Thompson School of Nursing in Brattleboro, Vt.

Mary Jane was first married to Alexander Chadwick in June of 1979, and then second to Jeffrey Tetreault in October of 2002. Mary Jane’s life work was caring for others. First, as a nurse, she cared for patients at the Springfield Hospital. Later, she cared for geriatric patients at several local nursing homes. Lastly, she was the primary caregiver for her husband Jeffrey, and then her mom.

She is survived by her sister Nancy Bladyka (Paul); nephews Tyler (Keturah Hammond), and Jesse (Michelle Anariba) and their daughter Paulina; her niece Crystal Tetreault; and friends and caregivers Amanda Knight, and Stephan Cota and family; feline friend Zipper and canine friend Ace; and many cousins.

She was predeceased by her parents, her sister Victoria Besst, and both husbands Alex Chadwick and Jeffrey Tetreault.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, Nov. 24, at the Community Church in Perkinsville, Vt., at 1 p.m., to be followed by a graveside service at the Grout Cemetery in Perkinsville, followed by visiting and refreshments at the church.

Her family is grateful for the love and care that Mary Jane received from her hospice team at Bayada. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lucy MacKensie Humane Society, P.O. Box 702, Brownsville, VT 05037, www.lucymac.org.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Davis Memorial Chapel, Springfield, Vt.